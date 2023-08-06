Three killed as speeding Mercedes rams into vehicles in Goa

Panaji, Aug 6 (IANS) Three persons were reported dead while three others were critically injured after a speeding Mercedes GLS SUV rammed into three cars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver and other occupants of the Mercedes fled from the spot after the accident. However, as per the police, the occupants of Mercedes were detained later.

The injured persons were rushed to the Goa Medical College. As per reports, the deceased also included a pedestrian.

The two-wheelers were totally damaged by the impact of the accident.

Mohan Gaude, the inspector attached to the Mardol police station, told IANS,"The Mercedes, which was heading towards Panaji, might have gone to the wrong side after ramming into the oncoming vehicles and two-wheelers."

Gaude also said the police is finding out if the driver of the Mercedes was drunk.

