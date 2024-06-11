Three killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada, June 11 (IANS) Three persons were killed in a collision involving three vehicles on Vijayawada-Guntur highway on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Pedakakani in Guntur district when a car collided with a concrete mixer truck parked by the roadside while a Tata Ace vehicle carrying decoration workers also rammed into the truck.

According to police, the car driver apparently failed to notice a concrete mixer truck which had stopped for some repair work and rammed into it from behind. Due to the impact of the collision, the truck moved onto the middle of the road and at the same time, Tata Ace vehicle collided with the truck.

Two of those travelling in Tata Ace vehicle died on the spot and a few others were injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Guntur, where another person succumbed. The deceased were identified as K. Rambabu (40), Teja (21) and D. Madhu (25).

Three persons travelling in the car were injured and were admitted to a hospital in Guntur.

The Tata Ace vehicle was carrying about 15 workers who were returning home after decoration work at an event.

