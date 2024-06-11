Goldie Behl teams up with Nandini Reddy to create content in Telugu OTT space

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Producer Goldie Behl, who is also the husband of actress Sonali Bendre, is set to venture into the Telugu-speaking market in partnership with filmmaker Nandini Reddy. The partnership will explore the digital and OTT spaces in this market.

Nandini Reddy is known for films like the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Oh! Baby', the Nithya Menen-starrer 'Ala Modalaindi', and 'Pitta Kathalu'.

Talking about the association, Goldie Behl, Founder of Rose Audio Visuals, said: "Nandini and I have shared a deep friendship for a long time, and her boundless creativity never fails to inspire me. Partnering with Nandini Reddy is a heartfelt decision because of our shared passion for storytelling and the creative vision we can bring to the Telugu audience. As we delve into the dynamic Telugu market together, our aim is not just to entertain but to touch souls and break barriers through storytelling that resonates deeply with them."

A partnership has been forged between Goldie’s Rose Audio Visuals and Kanakavalli Talkies.

Nandini Reddy said: "Goldie Behl has been a dear friend for many years. We share a similar aesthetic and passion for storytelling, and I am excited to reach new frontiers with this collaboration in the Telugu OTT space."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.