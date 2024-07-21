Three killed in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) At least three devotees were killed and six others injured in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath in a landslide triggered by rain on Sunday, officials said.

The landslide occurred between Gaurikund and Chirbasa in Kedarnath.

After receiving the information about the incident, the Gaurikund police along with the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) team reached the site. The police team rescued six injured and admitted them to the nearby hospital.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on his X-handle. He said that relief and rescue was going on at the site and he was in constant contact with the operation team. He also has issued instructions to provide the best medical treatment for the injured.

Landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few weeks have blocked some of Uttarakhand's key highways.

In 2017, a pilgrim died on the spot after being hit by a falling rock at Chauri. A heavy landslide in 2018 in Bhimbali led to the death of a pilgrim, whose body was found two days later under the debris. Last year, three people died due to falling rocks from a mountain.

