Three held for murder of Odisha woman

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (IANS) The Odisha Police on Sunday apprehended three persons, including the husband of a woman, allegedly murdered in Cuttack district, officials said.

"Detection, in this case, is a perfect example of meticulous investigation and cooperation between Odisha Police, Gujarat Police, and different district police in Odisha. This detection is also a good example of help from the community in detecting the case," said Jagmohan Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack.

On December 13 morning, a woman's body was found on the banks of Kathajodi river near Kandarpur police station.

The police along with a scientific team and dog squad visited the spot and collected evidence, including the weapon of offence ("Chapad").

The police did not get any clues during the examination of CCTV footage, neighbouring police stations, or villages.

The police stumbled upon an important clue from the blood-stained shirt and pants found in the water body near the crime scene.

The police found that both the wearing apparel had a paper receipt of "New Star Tailors" stitched.

The Cuttack DCP also said that police verified 10 tailors with this name or similar name in the state and their receipt design was compared with the receipt found at the spot, but no match was found.

"Due to wide publicity, one unknown person sent a message on Whatsapp that such a shop is available in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam as per a comment on Youtube," Cuttack DCP added.

Later, DCP Meena said the Ganjam police went to the particular tailor's shop.

The owner of the shop who used to work in Gujarat in the past told the police that such kind of receipt designs are mostly used there.

Therefore, the Odisha Police contacted their counterpart in Gujarat who tracked the tailor's shop in Surat.

The Gujarat Police during the verification of around 7-8 shops in Surat found the design on the paper receipt matched with the design of the paper receipt at one shop.

The police with the help of the UPI payment history of the shop owner identified that blood-stained apparel belonged to the accused Jagannath Duhuri, 27, who is a resident of the MahakalaPada area in Kendrapara.

Following a request from Cuttack Police, the police in Rayagada district apprehended Duhuri who was returning to Surat by train at the Muniguda area of Odisha on December 14.

Subsequently, the other accused, Balaram Duhuri, husband of the deceased woman, and brother of Jagannath, and their cousin brother Happi Duhury were arrested by the police.

"The motive of the crime is a marital dispute between the deceased and her husband, Balaram, who was doubting that the deceased was having an extra-marital affair with someone, the Cuttack DCP added.

The accused will be produced before the court on Monday.

