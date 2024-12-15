Had ‘productive discussions’ with FM Sitharaman, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval: Lanka President

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India, marking his first foreign trip after assuming office in September, said that he had “productive discussions” with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In a post on X, President Dissanayake wrote, “During my official visit to India, I had the privilege of engaging in productive discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy. These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations.”

Earlier, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X: “Warm and special welcome! President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka was warmly received by MoS Dr L Murugan as he arrived in New Delhi. This is President Disanayake’s first bilateral visit to India since he assumed Presidency. An opportunity to further deepen India-Sri Lanka ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership.”

During the visit, Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

President Dissanayake will also participate in a business event in Delhi to promote investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka. Further, he will leave for Bodh Gaya as part of the visit.

Sri Lanka is India’s closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The visit of President Dissanayake to India is expected to further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The Sri Lankan President’s visit follows an invitation extended by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar during his visit to Colombo earlier this year, shortly after the National People's Power (NPP) party came to power.

During his one-day visit to Colombo on October 4, EAM Jaishankar called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed India's strong commitment to advance bilateral cooperation based on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and SAGAR outlook.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.