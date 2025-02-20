Three of a family die of electrocution in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) In a tragic incident, three members of a family died of electrocution near Pegadapally village in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as residents of Satapur in Renjal Mandal of the same district.

Gangaram, his wife Balamani and their son Kishan were hunting for wild boars when they accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire in an agriculture field. They died on the spot.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital in Bodhan for autopsy.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a youth drowned in a lake in Medchal Malkajgiri district. According to police, the youth and his friends arrived at the lake at Yadgarpally near Keesara from Hyderabad to celebrate his birthday.

The youth, identified as Surya, drowned while swimming in the lake.

According to police the deceased hailed from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and was residing in Hyderabad.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident, a young woman doctor from Hyderabad was feared washed away in Tungabhadra river in Karnataka. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Sanapur in Koppal district.

Ananya Rao (26) had gone to the river with friends for a picnic. The physician jumped into the river for swimming but was feared washed away in a strong current.

Her friends alerted local police, who launched a search operation with the help of expert swimmers. The rescue workers continued the search operation on Thursday.

Officials of both the Karnataka State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called in for assistance.

A video of the doctor jumping into the river without any safety gear or life jacket has gone viral.

