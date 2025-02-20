Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta’s family at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Rekha Gupta, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency will take oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday. There is a celebratory atmosphere in the family before the swearing-in ceremony. The entire family has reached Ramlila Maidan to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Rekha Gupta's family members, speaking to IANS, shared their joy and excitement over her becoming Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister and her husband, brother and aunt expressed their feelings of happiness.

After the announcement of Rekha Gupta becoming the Delhi Chief Minister, people are ecstatic and overjoyed in her village Jind. Her aunt is busy preparing ghee, bajra roti and lassi for her daughter.

Her aunt told IANS: "I am taking lassi and bajra roti for the new Delhi CM while she takes oath. Ever since we heard the news of her becoming the chief minister, we are filled with joy and anxiously waiting to witness the moment."

Rekha's brother Chand said, "Everyone in the family is going to the oath taking ceremony. Rekha always attends family functions at home and in the village. She loves lassi and bajra roti."

Her husband Manish Gupta said, "She should fulfil her duties with great responsibility. The public and the party have a lot of expectations from her, she should live up to that expectation. After becoming the Chief Minister, she should devote all her time to the service of Delhi."

Earlier, speaking to journalists before the oath taking ceremony, Rekha Gupta said, "It is our priority to fulfil the promises we have made to Delhi residents. It is our responsibility to realize the vision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for Delhi."

Rekha Gupta is set take the oath of office and secrecy at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. She will be the fourth woman CM of Delhi.

