Three die of electrocution in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada, Sep 23 (IANS) Three persons died of electrocution in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when they were repairing a pump set in an agriculture field in Uppalapadu village of Gandepalli mandal.

The water pipeline came in contact with a live wire resulting in the tragedy. The deceased were identified as Bodireddy Suribabu (35), Killinadu (40) and Galla Bobby (24).

Police rushed to the spot and shifted bodies for autopsy.

Further investigations were on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.