Three arrested for swapping ATM cards to cheat people in Delhi

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) A man, his brother-in-law, and their associate have been arrested for swapping ATM cards to cheat people across the national capital, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sonu Kumar, 27, his brother-in-law Sandeep, and Jony alias Rocky, all residents of Haryana.

The official said that they have recovered 113 ATMS cards of various bank, and two PayTm machines from the possession of the accused, and claimed to have solved 14 cases of cheating with the trio's arrest.

According to police, on March 23, a complaint regarding cheating was received at Najafgarh police station wherein the complainant stated that while she was trying to withdraw cash from ATM, two unknown men had changed her debit card.

"A total of Rs 10,500 got withdrawn from her account. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said.

"After receiving specific inputs, on March 29, Sandeep and Jony were apprehended from Baba Haridas Nagar area. During interrogation, they confessed about their involvement in the cheating case and a total of 26 ATM cards of the various banks and a Paytm machine, which were used by them to transfer the cash from ATM cards, were recovered from their possession," said the DCP.

On their instance, police also arrested Sonu and another Paytm machine, and 87 more ATM cards of various banks were also recovered from his possession.

"Sandeep is the brother-in-law of mastermind Sonu. Jony is the ir close relative. They indulged in the crime on the instructions from Parveen, who is a resident of Khanda village in Haryana's Hisar," said the official.

"The accused also disclosed that they had learned about the said crime from Rajesh, who is presently running a gang at Lucknow," the DCP added.

