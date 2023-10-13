Three arrested for kidnapping minor girl in Goa

Panaji, Oct 13 (IANS) Goa Police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, who had come in contact with one of the accused persons through Instagram, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that Mapusa Police have arrested three persons in connection with a kidnapping case.

“Father of a minor girl, 16 years old, complained that his daughter was missing from his residence. Soon the teams were established to investigate the matter. Through human and technical surveillance, the team got information that the victim girl was in the house at Assonora-North Goa. Accordingly the team raided the house and rescued the victim girl and arrested the accused persons,” Dalvi said.

Accused persons are identified as Aaron Percy Moniz, Ayush Arun Mandrekar, and Narendra Singh, police said.

“During the investigation it was revealed that the victim girl had come in contact with the accused person Narendra Singh through Instagram. He visited the house of the complainant and by luring took the victim with him and made her stay with him. Accused further contacted his friend Ayush Mandrekar and Aaron Moniz and took the victim girl to Assonora at the residence of Aaron,” police said.

An offence has been registered under section 363 IPC and sec 8 of Goa children Act.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.