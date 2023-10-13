Swami Ramdev teaches Yoga asanas to 'IGT' contestant

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Yogrishi Swami Ramdev is set to grace the stage of 'India's Got Talent' season 10, and will be seen teaching contestant Anuska Chatterjee a few yoga asanas.

The talent reality show is raising the bar with its spectacular display of talent across various genres.

The contestants have innovated and elevated their acts to impress the judges and the entire nation, and Sunday’s episode will see them bring in the festive season in the ‘Navratri Special’.

As part of the celebration, Swami Ramdev will be gracing the sets of the show to make this a joyous occasion.

Furthermore, the contestants, along with the judges, will seek blessings from ‘Durga Maa’ and perform ‘garba’, making for a delightful evening filled with music, cheer, and phenomenal acts that will leave you awestruck.

With her unparalleled talent and extraordinary contortionist skills, Anushka Chatterjee from Kolkata leaves everyone mesmerised with her performance to the popular song 'Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka' . With her expressive dance moves and fluid transitions, she portrays the lighting of a diya, signifying its birth and the difficulties it faces while spreading light and hope around it.

Left in awe with Anuska’s flexibility, Swami Ramdev said: "Anuska's body, mind, and soul are illuminated with the eternal flame of life, radiating its brilliance everywhere. In her form, we can see the power and wisdom of nature along with the supreme divine power that dwells in everything."

"It's a complete expression of life that we witness here: full expression, perfect equilibrium, complete rejuvenation, complete divine transformation, and, ultimately, a connection with divinity. The integrated yoga practice through integrated dance is truly extraordinary," he added.

Judge Kirron Kher further compliments Anuska, saying, “What a marvel! It's as if God has sent Anuska as a one-piece creation. You put in so much hard work, and you perform so well. Your act was truly wonderful and very moving. You embodied the eternal flame, the diya that people light continuously in their temples, and at their homes."

"Everyone keeps this eternal flame burning, and the performance you gave on it was outstanding. Your greatest beauty is that you express so many emotions perfectly on your face, even while performing the most challenging acts," she added.

Anuska expresses her passion for yoga and her wish to learn a few yoga asanas from Swami Ramdev.

Making Anuska’s wish come true, Swami Ramdev joins Anuska on stage to teach her a few asanas.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.

