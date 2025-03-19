Three accused chargesheeted by NIA in Neemrana Hotel firing case linked to Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three individuals in connection with the December 2024 firing incident at the Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The crime was actually part of a broader conspiracy linked to Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala. The agency has framed serious charges against the accused, given the conspiracy and execution of the plot by them.

The three individuals, identified as Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale, have been charged for their roles in conspiring to execute the attack on the hotel.

The probe by the agency has revealed that the trio were in direct contact with Arsh Dala, a Canada-based designated terrorist, as well as several other individuals, including Dinesh Gandhi, Sorav Kataria, Kaushal Chaudhary, and Manisha, who were allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Narender alias Lally and Puneet, who were identified as attackers, were said to have been tasked with carrying out the firing as part of the larger plot orchestrated by the accused with the aid of Dala.

According to the NIA, the attack was part of a plan to instil fear and promote the Khalistani movement in India.

The NIA's chargesheet highlights the collaboration between the accused and Arsh Dala’s network.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA (P) Act], including sections 16, 17, 18, and 20, as well as Section 3/25 (1) AA of the Arms Act.

Sachin and Yogesh face charges under the more severe sections of the law for their roles in the conspiracy, while Vijay has been charged under sections 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act and for offences related to the possession and use of arms.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its connection to international terror networks, highlighting the growing concerns over the involvement of terrorists operating from abroad in fuelling violence in India. The NIA continues its investigation as it works to uncover further details regarding the involvement of other individuals in the attack.

