Threat to attack VVIPs on R-Day: Caller in custody after swift action by K’taka police

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) In swift action, the Karnataka police on Monday took a person into custody for threatening to bomb homes of VVIPs on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

The drama unfolded after the office of the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate got a threatening call stating that explosions would be carried out in six VVIPs’ houses on Republic Day.

According to police, the call was made by an unknown person to the police control room located in the premises of the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate.

The caller threatened that they would carry out the explosions on lines of the one carried out in the sensational Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the Vidhana Soudha police quickly registered a case and took up the investigation.

The caller claimed that four people were planning a blast similar to the infamous Rameshwaram cafe explosion.

To make the police believe the seriousness, the caller gave them specific details, including the names, numbers, and addresses of the alleged suspects.

Police sources revealed that Bengaluru Police took the call very seriously and the caller was tracked and investigated before being taken into custody.

The cops acted swiftly as the threat call came ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the state.

Bengaluru Police are not taking any chances and have decided to heighten the security measures across the state and especially in Bengaluru city.

More details regarding the identity of the person are yet to emerge and the police are yet to give official statement in this regard.

The blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru had occurred on March 1, 2024. The cafe is located in the IT corridor and raised serious security concerns.

The IED explosion, which took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield, Bengaluru, had left nine persons injured besides causing damage to the interior and infrastructure at the hotel.

The National Investigation Agency charge sheet mentioned that the accused planned to carry out an IED blast at the Karnataka BJP headquarters on the day of Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024 of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, but failed to do so.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.