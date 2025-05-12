Thousands of devotees flock to Bodh Gaya on Buddha Purnima amid tight security

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Lord Buddha's 2569th birth anniversary, thousands of devotees have been arriving at Bodh Gaya since the early hours of Monday morning to offer prayers and pay homage at the sacred Mahabodhi Temple.

The temple complex, regarded as the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, witnessed long queues of pilgrims carrying flowers and chanting prayers in reverence.

This year, the Buddha Jayanti celebrations are being held from May 11 to May 13, jointly organised by the Gaya district administration and the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC).

To ensure the smooth conduct of the three-day event and the safety of the visitors, heavy security has been deployed across Bodh Gaya. CCTV surveillance and a strong police presence have been set up to monitor every corner of the temple town.

"Buddha Purnima holds deep spiritual significance for all Buddhists. Today marks the 2569th anniversary of Lord Buddha, and it is believed that he attained enlightenment on this very day under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya," said Buddhist monk Pragya Priya.

"Devotees from across India and many foreign countries have gathered here to seek blessings and participate in the rituals," she added.

The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was adorned with lights and flowers for the occasion. Devotees from countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, Myanmar, and Bhutan, along with Indian pilgrims, could be seen performing traditional offerings and meditating in silence.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ram Nagari Ayodhya, similar spiritual fervour was witnessed as large crowds gathered on the banks of the Saryu River for a holy dip and meditation.

“Today is the full moon of Vaishakh, celebrated as Buddha Purnima. Since 2 a.m., people have been taking holy dips in the Saryu River and offering prayers,” said priest Om Prakash Pandey.

One devotee added, “We have come all the way from Bihar with our entire family to bathe in the sacred river. It feels truly peaceful and spiritually uplifting to be here on such a divine day.”

Across India and Buddhist communities worldwide, Buddha Purnima is observed with devotion, reflection, and acts of compassion, remembering the teachings of Gautama Buddha, peace, mindfulness, and the path to enlightenment.

