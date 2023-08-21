Those opposing land to landless are responsible for 50,000 innocent deaths: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Aug 21 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that those among the mainstream political parties misleading people on land to landless issue are responsible for 50,000 innocent deaths in the UT.



Addressing a 3-day national workshop on Panchayats and good governance at the convention centre here, the Lt Governor said, “These people can’t digest peace as they don’t want it. They were provoking people to promote street violence, ensure closure of schools and colleges. Are the people responsible for the killing of 40,000 to 50,000 innocents in J&K,” he said without naming any party.

Among the regional mainstream parties both the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had said that the administration’s decision to allot land to landless people was politically motivated to change the demography of J&K.





Sinha asked members of district development councils (DDCs), block development councils (BDCs) and the Panchayat members to identify a single case under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) wherein land was allotted to a non-resident of J&K.

“There was much noise that land is being provided to non-residents. Not a single non-resident has been provided land or home under PMAY.

“These people keep on asking questions about what has changed in the past four years. They can’t see peace prevailing in J&K. Street violence which was routine has ended and schools, colleges remain open throughout the year.

“People would be seen leaving for their homes soon after sunset, but today, even after 10 p.m. restaurants and hotels are open.

“Youth, including boys, girls and elderly citizens spend time playing music or enjoying ice creams on the Jhelum front. This is what has changed and this is indeed a big change.





“Those who are not able to digest peace continue to provoke people on one or the other pretext to revive street violence.





“During the past four years, many national and international events were held in Srinagar, but today’s event on Panchayati Raj is the biggest one.

“I believe real governance flows through Panchayats. Village with good governance is a dream of every panchayat and that will be fulfilled.

“30,000 projects are underway at Panchayat level. Funds, functions and functionaries have been streamlined and people are enjoying and reaping the benefits,” the Lt Governor asserted.

