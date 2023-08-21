Health Minister Mandaviya meets Australian counterpart Mark Butler

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler here on Monday.

During their meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the health sector.

"Wonderful meeting with Mark Butler, Minister for Health and Aged Care, Australia," Mandaviya wrote on X (formerly twitter) along with the photographs of his meeting with the Australian counterpart.

Mandaviya added, "Discussed ways to enhance collaboration in digital health, medical education, innovation, research and training and manufacturing and supply of generic medicines."

