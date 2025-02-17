Thomas K Thomas likely to head Kerala NCP (SP)

Alappuzha, Feb 17 (IANS) After failing to find a place in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, Kerala NCP (SP) MLA Thomas K. Thomas is likely to become the president of the party’s state unit.

Sources said that NCP (SP) National President Sharad Pawar had a talk with the state’s top leaders and has given the nod for Thomas to take up the top post in the state.

They added that the official announcement is expected in the next few days.

The incumbent NCP (SP) state unit chief P.C. Chacko suddenly resigned from his post, leaving many in the party perplexed.

The NCP (SP) is an ally in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala. However, the party is witnessing infighting between the legislators, openly defying the party discipline.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had instructed the state Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran to resign and make way for Thomas. However, Saseendran openly defied the National President, leading to factionalism within the Kerala NCP (SP).

The two politicians had an agreement that after 30 months of being a Minister, Saseendran would make way for Thomas. Chacko also stood with Thomas trying to prevail upon Chief Minister Vijayan to give him (Thomas) the Cabinet berth which was rejected by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has also surfaced on social media believed to be that of Chacko in which he is heard saying that he is capable of taking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thomas, who won from the Kuttanad Assembly constituency in Alappuzha, is the brother of the former state Minister Thomas Chandy.

Following the untimely demise of Chandy, the state NCP(SP) decided to give the Kuttanad Assembly constituency seat to Thomas during the 2021 Assembly elections which he won comfortably.

On Monday, Thomas found opposition from Vellapally Natesan. the president of the powerful Hindu Ezhava community, who also hails from Alappuzha, the home district of Thomas.

“Thomas has no capabilities at all and all along he was just an aide to Chandy. The CPI-M should take over the Kuttanad seat,” said Natesan, whose son heads the BDJS, the second biggest ally in the BJP-led NDA in Kerala.

