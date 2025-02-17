Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish calls ‘Chhaava’ a “mind-blowing film”

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish, who is also the brother of well-known Telugu star Allu Arjun, has showered praises on director Laxman Utekar’s historical, ‘Chhaava’, calling it a ‘mind-blowing film’.

Sirish also went on to point out that although NCERT text books did not tell much about great Indian kings, people were getting to learn about them through cinema.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film, Allu Sirish wrote, “Whatte a mind blowing movie! The ending was so moving and painful to watch… @vickykaushal09 roars as Sambhaji Maharaj! Performance of a lifetime.”

He also praised actors Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and Ashutosh Rana for their performances.

“Akshay Khanna ji, Rashmika, Ashutosh Rana ji and all the supporting cast were terrific. Thanks to dir @Laxman10072 ji and @MaddockFilms for making this epic film. I'm glad though our NCERT textbooks didn’t tell us much about our great Indian kings, we are getting to learn about them through cinema!”

Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film “Chhaava” released in theatres on February 14 to positive reviews. The film has been garnering a lot of praise from not just ordinary people but also from stars.

Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical war drama in which Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai.

Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb,Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by the music maestro, A. R. Rahman and dialogues for the film have been penned by Rishi Virmani.

Cinematography for the film is by Saurabh Goswami and editing is by Manish Pradhan.

