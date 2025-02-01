Thick fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, disrupting flight, train operations amid poor air quality

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to thick blankets of fog on Saturday morning, causing near-zero visibility on the roads and disrupting normal life.

The dense fog has also impacted air and rail traffic, with the possibility of delays and cancellations due to the low visibility.

At 7 AM, the capital recorded a temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at a concerning 353, categorising the air as 'very poor,' according to the Sameer app.

At 305, the AQI in Uttar Pradesh's Noida hovered in the 'very poor' category, while it was in the 'Poor' category in Ghaziabad.

In Haryana's Gurugram the AQI touched 312 and was in the ''very poor' category while Faridabad was in the 'poor' category with the readings touching 286.

The hazardous air quality raises health concerns, especially for those with respiratory issues.

Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory, informing passengers of potential disruptions. The airport’s post on X stated, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights not CAT III compliant may be affected. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for updated flight information."

It further expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the adverse weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Saturday's minimum temperature will settle at 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also warned of dense fog throughout the day, which could continue to hinder visibility, especially in the morning and late evening hours.

In an unusual turn of weather events, Delhi experienced a relatively warm January, with Friday’s maximum temperature reaching 27 degrees Celsius, marking the warmest day of the month since 2019. However, despite the warmth, air pollution levels have remained high.

The AQI forecast indicates that Delhi's air quality will remain in the "very poor" category until February 3, after which slight improvements in air quality are expected.

Residents are advised to take precautions, especially individuals vulnerable to the effects of pollution.

