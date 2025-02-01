Tunisian president, British foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Tunis, Feb 1 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied met with visiting Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy to discuss bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the Tunisian presidency.

During the meeting on Friday, Saied emphasised the strength and stability of the bilateral relations, noting that there is still room for improvement, especially in sectors such as the economy, investment, trade, security, energy, and education.

The Tunisian president also discussed the potential for enhanced cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address regional and global challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing global issues, Saied pointed out that the international response to the ongoing atrocities faced by the Palestinian people has been stronger, faster, and more unified than that of traditional global institutions.

He also mentioned other pressing challenges, including terrorism and inhumane migration, driven by cross-border criminal networks.

Saied also called for stepping up international cooperation to dismantle the networks and ensure individuals from source countries have the means to live with dignity, security, and stability to return home.

For his part, Lammy invited Saied to visit Britain soon and deliver a lecture at Oxford University in London on new humanitarian political thought at the national and global levels.

After meeting with Saied, Lammy was welcomed by Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali Nafti at the ministry's headquarters.

According to a statement released by the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, the two officials exchanged views on the situation in the Sahel region, its impact on migration, and the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of migration, combating smuggling networks, and promoting regular migration.

They also discussed various international and regional issues of shared interest, focusing on efforts to reinforce security, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.