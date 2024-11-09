These families in Bihar's Nalanda are thriving, thanks to Centre’s solar electrification scheme

Nalanda, Nov 9 (IANS) In the villages and towns of Nalanda district, residents are making strides toward self-reliance, thanks to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana initiated by the Central government.

This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is transforming lives by enabling families to generate their own electricity through solar panels, significantly reducing their dependency on the grid and slashing electricity bills.

One such success story is that of Vishwajeet Kumar, a resident of Doctor Colony in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda. Vishwajeet, like many others in the region, faced recurring power cuts and challenges with the smart metre system, which often led to high and fluctuating electricity bills. However, after installing a 3 Kilowatt solar panel system at his home, thanks to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, his financial burden has been greatly alleviated.

Vishwajeet shared that before opting for the solar installation, his household suffered from frequent disruptions in power supply and issues with the electricity recharge system.

"The solar panel system has been a game-changer for my family. It has not only met all our electricity needs for the past two months but has also allowed us to sell excess power back to the grid," he said.

He explained that after selecting a vendor and investing Rs 2 lakh in the solar panel project, he received a subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the government. This subsidy reduced the total cost of the installation to just Rs 1.22 lakh, making the system much more affordable for him.

Since the installation, Vishwajeet has sold about 148 units of electricity to the government, earning money while powering his home no monthly cost. "This scheme has been a huge relief for my family, and I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for bringing this opportunity to us," he added.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is designed to promote solar energy adoption at the grassroots, encouraging self-reliance among citizens while contributing to the nation’s clean energy goals. Under the scheme, solar panel systems are installed at subsidised rates, reducing the burden of energy costs for families, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

Manikant Kumar, a representative from Adani Solar, which is one of the key vendors under the scheme, explained how the 3 kW solar panel system can produce an average of 400 to 450 units of electricity each month.

"A 3 kW system generates about 15 units per day, which is more than sufficient to meet the electricity needs of a typical household. Over time, the investment pays for itself, with the cost being recovered in approximately four years," he said.

Kumar further added that this scheme not only makes homes energy-efficient but also helps families reduce their monthly electricity bills for up to 30 years.

The success of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been evident in the positive changes seen in local communities. The scheme is not only lowering electricity costs but is also helping residents contribute to the national renewable energy push by feeding surplus electricity back into the grid. With solar energy becoming more accessible, families are experiencing financial relief while supporting India's vision of becoming a self-reliant nation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.