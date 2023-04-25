There's no question of me stepping down: Justice Gangopadhyay

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) A day after a division bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud sought a report from the Calcutta High Court on an interview given to a news channel by the hight court's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the latter on Tuesday ruled out speculations that he is stepping down from his chair.

The speculations were triggered after Justice Gangopadhyay did not attend his court in the first half on Tuesday.

However, he came to the court in the second half and said clearly during a hearing that all the speculations about him stepping down were baseless.

"Such speculations are baseless. The battle that has begun will continue. Since I given the interview, I will have to give my explanations as well. The order of the apex court is yet to be uploaded. Let it come, I will surely reply to it," Justice Gangopadhyay said.

He then claimed that some lawyers practising in the Supreme Court are misinforming the top court about him. He also said that complaints have been lodged against him for something he never said.

On Monday, while observing that "judges have no business to be granting interviews to television or whatever channels on matters which are pending before them", the Chief Justice of India had also said that "the judge speaking about the petitioner in these terms in the interview, he is clearly disabled from participating anymore".

The top court also sought a report from the Calcutta High Court in the matter, and directed the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court to personally verify from Justice Gangopadhyay as to whether he had been interviewed and, in that event, to clarify on the same.

The bench said the Registrar General should file an affidavit before Friday before the registrar judicial of the Supreme Court.

