NRIs seek commission for diaspora in Himachal

Shimla, April 25 (IANS) Demanding to set up an NRI commission for the diaspora, a delegation of Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA), led by its director Bhagya Chandra, called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here and apprised him about the demands of the association that has members in 17 countries.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts of HPGA to promote the rich culture of the state outside the country. He said the government was working on several schemes for people of Himachal living abroad. He urged them to encourage investment in tourism and other sectors and to contribute to its development journey.

Sukhu said the government would provide all possible logistic support to them for setting up their units in the state and assured that their demands would be considered sympathetically.

Chandra said the HPGA is working to propagate the state's rich cultural heritage. "Himachalis living in 17 countries are associated with the association," he said. In the recently organised 'Shining Himachal' programme in Toronto in Canada, there was an overwhelming response of foreigners towards Himachali products and culture.

He praised the government's efforts to create a favourable environment for non-resident Himachalis living abroad and demanded to set up an NRI commission in Himachal and NRI cell in the state secretariat here.

Advocate General Anup Rattan, former MLA Bambar Thakur, Secretary Himalayan Education Society Govind Ghosh and HPGA member Rupit Kaur were also present on the occasion.

The delegation also met Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh.

