Then and now: PM Modi's fondness for cows remains the same

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the heart-warming visuals of a new member 'Deepjyoti' joining him at his official residence, the social media went buzzing as many netizens shared their utter joy while others posted their remarks on the adorable video.

While pictures and videos of PM Modi embracing and hugging the newborn calf win over the internet, the Modi Archive has shared an old and undated photograph of Narendra Modi spending some relaxed moments with a cow.

"Some things never change," the popular X handle said in the caption, spotlighting the affinity and fondness that the Prime Minister has towards the 'Gaumata'.

In the undated image, PM Modi in his younger days is seen caressing the cow along with some of his colleagues.

Meanwhile, the adorable video of PM Modi with the newly born calf, which he shared an hour ago, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen welcoming the calf into the Pradhan Mantri Awas family and offering prayers to her and Maa Bhagwati.

He was seen cuddling the calf and taking her for a stroll on the lawn of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM). He was also seen planting gentle kisses on her forehead.

The two pictures, one of today and the other of years ago, signify a common message i.e. PM Modi's love for the beloved mother cow.

Notably, cows symbolise motherly love and are regarded as sacred animals in Hinduism. PM Modi has never shied away from flaunting his religious beliefs and is known to take pride in its rich practices including devotion to the Mother Cow.

In January this year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi was seen feeding cows at his official residence – 7 LKM. The pictures which then took the social media by storm, showed PM Modi surrounded by many cows.

Notably, according to Hindu tradition, providing grass to cows during Makar Sankranti yields benediction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.