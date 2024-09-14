Ganesh Visarjan tragedy: Search continues for two in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Sep 14 (IANS) A day after 10 people drowned during the Ganesh Visarjan in a river in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, the bodies of eight victims have been recovered while the search operation continued for the remaining two.

An official said that the incident occurred in Dahegam tehsil’s Vasna Sogathi village, where a group had gathered for idol immersion.

He said that 10 individuals were swept away by the water current of the Meshwo River during the immersion ceremony.

The funeral rites of all eight deceased youths were held on Saturday, drawing a large number of mourners from the village and surrounding areas. The funeral procession passed, with the entire village gathering to pay their respects.

Local leaders, including Dehgam MLA Balraj Singh Chauhan and MP Hasmukh Patel, along with government officials, attended the funerals and offered condolences to the grieving families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of 8 youths from Vasana Soghathi village in Dehgam, Gandhinagar, who drowned while bathing in the river. My heart goes out to the families affected by this devastating loss. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense grief.”

This incident comes days after four people drowned during Ganesh Visarjan in the Saraswati River in Patan district. A rapid emergency response was launched immediately after the incident.

Local authorities, firefighters, and medical teams were quickly deployed to the scene, with multiple ambulances providing necessary medical assistance.

MLA Kirit Patel also rushed to the site to oversee rescue operations.

