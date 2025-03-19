Tharoor’s admiration for PM Modi over India's stance on Russia-Ukraine war: BJP praises, Cong criticizes

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine war have drawn both praise and criticism, from different sides of the political spectrum.

While BJP leaders welcomed his endorsement of Modi government's stance on Ukraine-Russia face-off, Congress leaders questioned Tharoor on his own admission of flip-flop.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor admitted that he had misjudged India's position on the conflict.

"I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one of those who criticised India's position back in February 2022. Three years later, it turns out I was wrong. India now has a Prime Minister who can hug both the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia within two weeks and still be accepted in both places. That means India is in a position to make a difference to lasting peace," he said.

BJP MP Sambit Patra welcomed Tharoor's comments and highlighted India's diplomatic advancements under Modi government.

"India's diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unparalleled. He has positioned India uniquely on the global stage. Tharoor, having worked at the UN, understands this and has acknowledged it. Congress leaders should learn from this instead of constantly opposing PM Modi," Patra said.

Congress leader Udit Raj, however, dismissed Tharoor's remarks and questioned India's influence in global affairs.

"Does Tharoor think he knows better than 140 crore Indians? Does he have nothing else to do? What significant role has India played in global affairs? Who even acknowledges India? Trump taught a lesson to PM Modi, but no one had the courage or stature to say anything. It is NATO or the US that decides. Moreover, earlier, he criticised PM Modi; did it make any difference? Did his criticism have any real impact?" Raj told IANS.

"Another point is that PM Modi maintains an equal distance from both sides, which essentially follows the non-alignment policy initiated by Pandit Nehru. So, if anyone should be endorsed, it should be Pandit Nehru, not PM Modi. Tharoor does not acknowledge the fact that it was a Congress leader who initiated this policy, and ultimately, PM Modi had to accept it. I do not know what is wrong with him," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang also welcomed Tharoor's statement and said that PM Modi has been recognised as a global leader.

"Whenever ceasefire or peace talks are discussed, the world looks toward PM Modi. He is not just India's leader but a leader on the global stage," Sarang told IANS.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar took a swipe at the Congress and told IANS, "The real question is whether there is any discipline left in their party. Rahul Gandhi has criticised India abroad, and now his own MPs are contradicting him. Only he can say whether he is embarrassed or proud."

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah emphasised global appreciation for the Prime Minister.

"Not just Tharoor, but world leaders like Putin, Biden, Trump, and even New Zealand's Prime Minister have praised PM Modi. Several nations have honoured him with their highest awards, which no Indian PM has received before," he stated.

"Everyone praises PM Modi -- some openly, some in private. But the fact remains, he is widely respected," BJP MLA Karnail Singh said.

