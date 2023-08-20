Tharoor, Hussain express gratitude to Congress top leaders after appointed as CWC members

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Congress MPs Sashi Tharoor and Syed Naseer Hussain on Sunday expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership after they were appointed as members of the Congress Working Committe (CWC) -- the party's highest decision making body.

"I am honoured by the decision of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee. As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled and grateful to be part of this institution, and look forward to the opportunity to serve the party alongside my dedicated colleagues," he wrote on X.

The MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram added, "None of us can accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them. The countless Indians who seek a more inclusive and accepting India deserve the best from us."

Hussain also took to X and wrote, "A humbling moment and huge thanks and gratitude to the Congress leadership President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Former Presidents-- Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for this opportunity given to me to serve the party as a CWC member."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced the constitution of CWC -- which includes senior leaders like Tharoor, Hussain, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi and several others.

