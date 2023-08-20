KCR Inaugurates Medical College in Suryapet

Suryapet: Telangana chief minister K Chandraekhar Rao inaugurated the Integrated District Offices complex, Superintendent of Police office and newly constructed Suryapet Government Medical College in the district on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also inaugurated the Integrated Vegetable and Meat Market and opened the BRS party office.

Addressing a public meeting here, KCR said the Union government has declared Telangana a fluorosis-free state. He also said the state has sufficient food and now his government is also supplying safe drinking water to every house in the State under Mission Bhagiratha.

The public meeting was held by the local BRS unit to express its gratitude to the chief minister for solving the safe drinking water woes of the people. The BRS meeting assumed significance as it was held in the run up to the Assembly elections in the state. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had mobilised a large number of party cadres for the CM’s meeting.

