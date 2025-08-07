T'gana CM Revanth Reddy meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to brief them on the protest for Presidential assent to two Bills passed by state legislature for 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes.

He urged them to exert pressure on the Central government in the Parliament to approve the Bills for 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies.

The Chief Minister, who led the dharna at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, met Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence on Thursday night.

Revanth Reddy also conveyed to him that he along with ministers, MPs, MLAs and other leaders waited the entire day for an audience with President Droupadi Murmu but there was no reply to their request for an appointment.

The Chief Minister met Rahul Gandhi at the dinner hosted by the latter for INDIA bloc leaders and briefed them on alleged electoral manipulation by the BJP.

After the meeting, Revanth Reddy, in a social media post, praised Rahul Gandhi and called him future of India.

“He stood up with an intrepid resolve, a courage to voice the truth few may dare, and exposed the darkest underbelly of the PM Modi-HM Shah’s game. Every dirty trick possible to deny people’s real mandate, every form of fraud , every imaginable malpractice, BJP have shamed entire country. In contrast a leader who told the truth with calm, plain resolve to not let democracy be defeated & giving courage to the country. It is sad that significant institutions have caved in and stand comprised and complicit in this conspiracy to rob people of their most fundamental power - the vote. But there is hope for India and democracy,” wrote Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister, ministers and other leaders earlier met Mallikarjun Kharge to brief him on their protest.

Addressing a press conference along with few ministers and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, the Chief Minister blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the President denying them the appointment. He said the entire Cabinet waited for the appointment with the President but it was unfortunate that they received no reply.

He said they came to Delhi to achieve 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes and made their efforts for three days but the Centre did not cooperate.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP stalled Backward Class reservation on the pretext of Muslim reservation. He dared BJP to bring a legislation to scrap Muslim reservation.

He also slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for not participating in the dharna for Backward Class reservation. He wanted to know why the BRS leaders were not criticising BJP for stalling the Bills.

The Chief Minister alleged that both BJP and BRS were obstructing the BC reservation Bills. “These two parties will be seen as traitors of Backward Classes by the Telangana society,” he said.

He cautioned BJP that the delay in approving the Bills would prove costly for them. He said the Congress party would chalk its future course of action to ensure that people teach a lesson to both BJP and BRS.

