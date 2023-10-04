Ten UP schools to be developed as ‘demo schools’

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to upgrade 10 state-run schools situated on main roads of the state capital as well as in Barabanki district, as demo schools.

The demo schools will introduce delegates and guests coming to Lucknow from different states and abroad to facilities available in UP’s schools. They will also be a model in implementing the New Education Policy 2020.

According to director-general school education Vijay Kiran Anand, these schools will demonstrate the quality of education imparted in Uttar Pradesh.

Visitors will witness world class facilities and unique concepts like ‘learning by doing’ in these schools, to be selected after a gap analysis utilizing ground testing and geo-tagging technology and Prerna portal.

The basic education department is modernizing state-run schools across the state. The implementation of this initiative is expected to commence in Lucknow and Barabanki this year.

Based on the gap analysis conducted by various districts, an expenditure of about Rs 7 crore is estimated to be made for upgrading 10 council composite schools.

In this way, an expenditure of Rs 66 lakh is estimated on upgrading and equipping each school with facilities. “These schools will be developed as model demo schools, where emphasis will be placed on providing comprehensive educational facilities,” said a spokesperson.

These schools will be equipped with computer labs, language labs, and smart classes. Additionally, they will feature modern facilities such as modular science labs, robotics and machine learning labs, and Wi-Fi-enabled campuses.

To enhance security, there will be dedicated security personnel and sanitation workers available for 24 hours, who will be deployed from the recurring budget of the Basic Education Department.

