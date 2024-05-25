As temperatures sore, Rajasthan govt set to plant 6 lakh saplings

Jaipur, May 25 (IANS) As Rajasthan is witnessing a continuous heatwave, the government has decided to plant six lakh saplings in the state.

“Over five lakh saplings will be planted in the mining sector this monsoon season. For the plantation work, one officer each in all the departmental offices will be given the responsibility of overseeing this work while at the headquarters level, Additional Director Environment and Development Deepak Tanwar will monitor this drive,” Mines Secretary Anandhi said.

She said that since the Department of Mines & Geology Department is associated with mining activities, it also has more responsibility for environmental protection.

“In the mining lease areas of every district, where mining work has been completed, instructions have been given to identify at least one mine and get it backfilled and then carry out extensive tree plantation at that place,” she said.

The Medical and Health Department will also run the 'Hari-Van' tree plantation campaign’ in all medical institutions of the state to protect the environment and increase greenery.

The Medical and Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh said that about one lakh saplings will be planted in the medical institutions of the state.

She said that the campaign will start on July 1, 2024, and end on July 31, 2024, with an aim to provide a better environment and greenery in the medical institutions.

She said that five saplings would be planted in community health centres and other medical institutions while 10 saplings would be planted in higher medical institutions. “In this way, about one lakh saplings will be planted across the state,” Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh said.

Director of Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said that the concerned institution will be responsible for its maintenance, watering and security for five years.

“The growth of the planted plants will also be regularly reviewed. The Directorate will also be informed about the progress of the plants,” Mathur said.

