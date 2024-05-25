Priyanka Chopra's View from Bed Makes Your Day!

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo on her Instagram Story displaying the view from her apartment in Los Angeles. The photo shows her daughter, Malti Marie, playing on the seating arrangement at the far side of the balcony, and fans find it wholesome. She has always shared glimpses of her personal life, keeping her fans updated, and their relationship is very close.

The prominent international star returned to the USA after modelling for a photoshoot by the luxury brand Bulgari, celebrating its 140th anniversary in Rome.

Priyanka's recent post was her take on the "How it started, how it's going" trend. In her post, she shares photos from when she was crowned "Miss World." In the caption, she shares the hardships of low self-confidence and how she desperately tried to belong somewhere and keep things together. The next photo shows her current self, a renowned international star, a mother, and a wife. Priyanka made her debut in 2002 in the Bollywood industry and went on to land a role in 2017's "Baywatch" in Hollywood. She is now married to American singer Nick Jonas and has a daughter, Malti Marie. The adorable family lives in LA.

On the work front, Priyanka has just finished shooting for "Heads of State," featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and others in key roles. She is also looking forward to Season 2 of "Citadel." A comeback in Bollywood alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's "Jee Le Zara" is scheduled for the "Bajirao Mastani" star.