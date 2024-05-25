Shruti Haasan Shares 'Oops' Moment, Goes To Shoot With Towel

Shruti Haasan is currently engaged with several exciting film projects and maintains a strong presence on social media, keeping her fans updated about her activities. Recently, she humorously shared an "oops" moment on her Instagram. After washing her hair, she left for work with a towel still on her head. Realizing this during her commute, she took a selfie and posted it with the caption, "So chaotic, I left my house with my towel on my head." Despite the incident, Shruti looked stunning with her no-makeup look.

In her personal life, Shruti recently confirmed her breakup with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, and is now open to new relationships. She has not disclosed the reason for their breakup.

Professionally, Shruti scored success with Salaar Part 1 featuring Prabhas. She is part of the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film "Dacoit," starring alongside Adivi Sesh in a romantic drama. She is also rumoured to have a significant role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film "Coolie," featuring Rajinikanth, potentially portraying Rajinikanth's daughter, although this is yet to be confirmed.