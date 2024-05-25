Rakul Preet shares new way of having coconut water from Fiji with hubby Jackky

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is on a vacation to Fiji with her husband-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, on Saturday shared a unique way of having coconut water and also dropped a glimpse of enjoying a waterfall.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul shared a video that shows her wearing an orange shirt and blue shorts and drinking coconut water without using a straw.

The actress shared the video with the caption: "Tried having coconut water this way??"

Rakul, who was last seen in the Tamil film 'Ayalaan', shared a photo where she is seen taking a bath under a waterfall.

The video was captioned: "And again... another one."

Jackky also dropped a selfie with Rakul on his Instagram stories, where the duo is seen standing on a yacht.

The duo tied the knot on February 21 in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake', and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

As a producer, Jackky next has 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna' and 'Mission Lion'. His last project as a producer was the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.