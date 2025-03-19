Telangana's Future City will be India’s first Net-Zero City: Finance Minister

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) The Telangana government is pioneering the development of India’s first Net-Zero Future City, setting a new standard in sustainable and smart urbanisation, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday.

"Designed to rival the world’s top cities, this eco-friendly, ultra-modern metropolis will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a pollution-free environment," he said in his speech while presenting the state budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly.

Spanning 765 square km across 56 villages between the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar highways, this transformative mega-urban project is meticulously planned to drive innovation and economic growth, the Finance Minister said.

“To ensure its seamless execution, the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) has been established. This next-generation city will be equipped with multimodal connectivity, an electric public transport network, and green buildings, fostering a sustainable and smart living ecosystem. Additionally, it will house specialized zones such as an AI City, Pharma Hub, Sports City, and Clean Energy Innovation Zone, making it a global hub for technology, industry, and sustainable development,” he added.

The Finance Minister said with Hyderabad experiencing rapid growth, the government was implementing the H-CITI plan to strengthen urban infrastructure and efficiently manage increasing traffic congestion. "As part of the first phase, we have initiated the construction of 31 flyovers, 17 underpasses and 10 road expansion projects with an estimated investment of Rs 7,032 crore. Additionally, beautification projects worth Rs 150 crore are in progress.”

He also stated that Telangana is witnessing the fastest urbanisation in the country, driven by the rapid expansion of IT industries, infrastructure development, and transformative government initiatives.

In addition to Hyderabad, the government is actively developing tier-two cities such as Warangal, Nizamabad, and Khammam. Warangal is being established as a hub for education, healthcare, and IT, while Nizamabad and Khammam are being transformed into key centres for agriculture-based industries and manufacturing.

Vikramarka said the government commenced the construction of four sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 20 MLD at Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, ensuring efficient wastewater treatment and improved water quality. "Additionally, under the Musi Riverfront Development Project, we are revitalising the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs by replenishing them with Godavari water through the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme. This initiative aims to restore the ecological balance of these reservoirs while securing a sustainable water supply for the future," he said.

He claimed that for the first time in decades, the Water Board has launched an extensive desilting and cleaning initiative to restore neglected manholes and sewer lines. As part of this effort, 3,025 kilometres of sewer lines have been cleaned, and 2.39 lakh manholes have been de-silted. This large-scale operation has led to a more than 25 per cent reduction in sewerage-related complaints, significantly improving urban sanitation, drainage efficiency, and public health, he added.

The Finance Minister revealed that the state government has launched SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient, and Effective Delivery) to fast-track the completion of 19 key projects within the stipulated timeframe. This initiative focuses on real-time monitoring, proactive execution, and efficient resource management to ensure timely delivery and maximise public benefit. Some of the major projects under SPEED include the Musi Riverfront Development, the Metro Rail expansion, the Regional Ring Road construction, the Telangana Bhavan construction in Delhi, the new Osmania Hospital building, and the implementation of anti-narcotics strategies.

