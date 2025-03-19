Helly Shah: Challenging myself with roles that push my boundaries excites me

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Helly Shah, who stars in the newly released series Zyada Mat Udd, says challenging herself with roles that push her boundaries excites her more.

“Zyada Mat Udd”, a perfect mix of drama and comedy, revolves around the struggles and aspirations of young individuals trying to carve their own path in a world full of challenges.

"Being part of an ensemble cast has never been a concern for me because I trust my craft. What truly excites me is challenging myself with roles that push my boundaries as an actor.

Helly plays the role of Kajal, a confident and ambitious woman who refuses to be held back by societal expectations.

Unlike the traditional characters she has portrayed before, Kajal is bold, outspoken, and always ready to take on a challenge.

Talking about her work, she said: “Playing Kajal in "Zyada Mat Udd" has been a refreshing experience because she is bold, fearless, and refuses to be confined by societal norms. She speaks her mind, stands up for herself, and brings a different energy compared to the roles I’ve played before. Exploring her journey has been both exciting and rewarding," says Helly.

Helly started her acting career when she was in 8th grade with the show “Gulaal”. She then appeared in the 2011 show “Diya Aur Baati Hum”.

She then played Alaxmi in “Alaxmi - Hamari Super Bahu.” Later, she played Ami in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She then appeared in Sony Pal's Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi.

Helly portrayed Swara Maheshwari in Swaragini. In 2016, Shah participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 9). The actress was later seen in shows such as “Devanshi”, “Sufiyana Pyaar Mera”, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” among many others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.