Telangana's caste survey inspired the nation, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday hailed the decision of the Centre to conduct a Caste Census as part of the next national Census and said the Telangana government is proud that its action for OBC empowerment inspired the country.

The Chief Minister stated that based on the vision and direction of the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who first demanded a nationwide caste census during his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, Telangana is the first State to conduct a caste survey last year.

“This was the first in Independent India, the last one being in 1931 by the British. A State-wide comprehensive Social, Economic, Caste Survey was conducted and found that 56.32 per cent of the population belongs to the Backward Castes. Based on the report tabled in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, the state also resolved and proposed 42 per cent reservations for OBCs in education, work and political positions,” he said.

Revanth Reddy claimed that the Congress party’s Telangana unit took the struggle across the country, including the national capital and protested at Jantar Mantar seeking that the Central government agree to the Caste Census.

“Today, finally, we proved that what Telangana does today, India will follow tomorrow. It is a proud moment that Shri Rahul Gandhi has shown how his vision has become a policy even in opposition. We are proud that the actions of the Telangana government for OBC empowerment have inspired the country, and India has agreed to also follow the actions of our state,” said the Chief Minister.

He congratulated the Central government for deciding to conduct a caste census as part of the next national census. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet.

Telangana Assembly had passed a resolution on February 4, urging the Centre to conduct a caste survey across the country.

After the state government tabled the report of the caste survey, the Chief Minister moved a resolution, which was passed unanimously.

