Palak Tiwari joins hands with Thakur Anoop Singh for 'Romeo S3'

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh have joined forces for a high-octane action thriller, "Romeo S3". Pen Studios, in association with Wild River Pictures, has unveiled the official poster of their upcoming action-packed thriller.

The newly released poster offers a first look at the intense world of the film, hinting at a collision of firepower, truth, and justice.

Made under the direction of Guddu Dhanoa, "Romeo S3" follows the story of DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (Thakur Anoop Singh), a fearless cop on a mission to take down a powerful drug cartel. His pursuit of justice takes a sharp turn when he crosses paths with an investigative journalist (Palak Tiwari), who is equally committed to uncovering the truth. As their paths collide, they find themselves deep in a dangerous underworld threatening the entire nation.

Speaking about the poster, Thakur said, “This poster perfectly captures the energy and madness of the world we’ve created in 'Romeo S3'. Playing DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat has been a physically demanding but incredibly rewarding experience. The action is real, raw, and relentless.”

Palak added, “Working on a gritty thriller with Pen Movies was a great opportunity. Guddu Sir has so much experience, and being part of a project backed by that kind of legacy really mattered to me."

Promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience grounded in grit, emotion, and explosive storytelling, the movie has been presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Gada & Wild River Pictures.

"Romeo S3" is likely to be released nationwide on 16th May.

In the meantime, Palak is waiting for the release of her much-anticipated supernatural drama, "The Bhootnii".

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie enjoys a star-studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures are presenting "The Bhootnii" produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production.

The movie will be out in cinema halls on May 1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.