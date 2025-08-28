Women’s Safety: She Teams Deployed at Ganesh Pandals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Ganesh Navratri celebrations bring thousands of devotees to pandals and immersion points, Hyderabad Police’s She Teams have intensified their operations to ensure women’s safety across the city. With heavy footfall expected at major Ganesh Mandals and procession routes, officials have reiterated that protecting women and girls remains their top priority during the festivities.

She Teams have deployed women officers in plain clothes at crowded areas to keep a close watch on miscreants. Special surveillance has been arranged near popular pandals, and surprise checks are being conducted to deter harassment and misbehavior. Officials urged women to remain vigilant and immediately report any incident of eve-teasing or harassment.

DCPs of She Teams have issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to trouble women devotees or young girls during the festival. To ensure quick response, dedicated helpline numbers have been made available: 9490616555, 8712662111, 9490617444, or the emergency numbers 100/112.

Authorities have assured that these safety measures will remain in place throughout the Navratri season. Police have appealed to the public to cooperate, celebrate responsibly, and help maintain a safe and joyful festive atmosphere for all, especially women and children.