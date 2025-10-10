Winter is Coming? Hyderabad Wakes Up to 18°C temperature

With the South West Monsoon withdrawing, Hyderabad woke up to a chilly morning, with the temperature dropping to 18.4°C at the University of Hyderabad and 19.8°C at BHEL. Weather experts reported that several districts, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, and Asifabad, recorded temperatures between 17°C and 19°C this morning, marking one of the coldest starts of the season.

Cold mornings are expected to continue in Hyderabad and other parts of the state over the next two to three days until rains resume after October 14 with the arrival of the Northeast Monsoon.

Currently, dry weather is predicted in Hyderabad and some parts of Telangana on Friday, October 10, while scattered intense thunderstorms are expected in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu districts from afternoon through night.

The IMD’s seven-day forecast warns of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Telangana, with isolated districts experiencing thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

Notably, the lowest temperature recorded in Telangana in 2024 was 4.7°C in Adilabad.