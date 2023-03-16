Why Are COVID Infections in Telangana on Rise?

The recent increase in Covid infections in Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and other States has resulted for the rapid spread of novel recombinant SARS-CoV-2 variant XBB1.16. The first case of SARS-CoV-2 variant XBB1.16 was reported in Maharashtra.

Several States, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, have seen a spike in Covid positive rates during the past few days, which also happens to be the same time when the seasonal H3N2 flu has been on the rise. Telangana had 52 positive infections on Tuesday and 54 on Wednesday, while Maharashtra's health department on Tuesday reported 155 positive cases and two deaths. The genomic data of new SARS-CoV-2 variants collected by GISAID, records new SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, in the latter week of February and the first week of March, has provided clear signs of XBB 1.16 dominance in many Indian states.

According to data from biologists and geneticists who are constantly following and discovering new variations, the percentage of growth of XBB 1.16 in India between January and February was approximately 2%, and by March, the rate had risen to nearly 40%. While little is known about the virulence of XBB 1.16, the new version is capable of evading immunity, which is one of the main reasons for its rapid spread.

The new recombinant has been discorved when Indian tourists tested positive for it in Singapore. Apart from India, the XBB1.16 variant is actively in circulation in the United States, Singapore and Brunei. Until recently, the XBB 1.5 lineage was the dominant SARS-CoV2 lineage in the country. When two or more viruses infect a cell at the same time, recombinant versions of SARS-CoV-2 such as XBB and XBB1, as well as developing novel variants such as XBB 1.16, are generated.

Recombination of Omicron sub-lineages has happened in India, resulting in recombinant variations, despite the fact that the likelihood of co-infection is fairly low. Two Omicron sub-lineages, namely BA 2.75 and BJ 1, were combined to create the XBB lineage. XBB 1.16 and XBB 1.5 are the immediate offspring of XBB and XBB 1, as per GSAID data.