WATCH: Severe Hailstorm Pounds Few Places in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Brings Down Temperature

Hyderabad: Even as moderate rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad, a few places in Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts on Thursday received moderate rains accompanied by hailstones and gusty winds.

Receiving a heavy hailstorm during Summer was both an unusual phenomenon as well as a cause of concern for local farmers. The farmers are worried about the damage to crops due to the hailstorm and unseasonal showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicted thunderstorms in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool and also a few parts of Mulugu, Bhadradri and Mancherial.

Roads turn into white. It's not Switzerland. #Hailstorm lashes at Marpalle in Vikarabad dist, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/wpqm5flgqg — ℙ𝕣𝕦𝕕𝕧𝕚🇮🇳 (@imprudvii) March 16, 2023

