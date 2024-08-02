Watch Hyderabad Car Accident at Flyover: BBA Student Dies on the Spot

Aug 02, 2024, 11:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Fatal Road Accident in Raidurg Police Station Limits

BBA Student Dies on Spot

Horrific Incident: A tragic accident occurred last night within the limits of Raidurg Police Station near Malkacheruvu. A speeding car crashed into the wall of a flyover, leaving the vehicle completely mangled and resulting in the instant death of the occupant. The accident caused a traffic jam in the area.

Victim Identified: The police identified the deceased as Charan (19), a BBA student at ICFAI University. Charan was traveling from BNR Hills to his home in Mehdipatnam when the car collided with a flyover pillar. The impact was so severe that Charan died on the spot. The police mentioned that it was challenging to extricate the body from the wreckage.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
car accident
Raidurg
Raidurg Police Station
Malkam Cheruvu
Malkam Cheruvu Flyover
Advertisement
Back to Top