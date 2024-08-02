Watch Hyderabad Car Accident at Flyover: BBA Student Dies on the Spot

Horrific Incident: A tragic accident occurred last night within the limits of Raidurg Police Station near Malkacheruvu. A speeding car crashed into the wall of a flyover, leaving the vehicle completely mangled and resulting in the instant death of the occupant. The accident caused a traffic jam in the area.

Victim Identified: The police identified the deceased as Charan (19), a BBA student at ICFAI University. Charan was traveling from BNR Hills to his home in Mehdipatnam when the car collided with a flyover pillar. The impact was so severe that Charan died on the spot. The police mentioned that it was challenging to extricate the body from the wreckage.