Varun Dhawan reveals the ingredient to making ‘pan India chemistry’

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed the perfect mix to create “pan-India chemistry", stating that it takes a “North boy + South girl” to achieve it.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Varun shared a series of pictures from the trailer launch of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

The pictures feature actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Varun.

“North boy + South girl = pan INDIA chemistry. Yesterday was everything I hoped for. Thank you for the love on the teaser,” the actor wrote.

Varun then went on to praise working with directors Raj and DK.

“Teaming up with @rajanddk has been fantastic. Over that, getting the @therussobrothers to produce this with @dr_films is even more special. @amazonprime has been great partners in providing us this platform to truly tell this global badass romance,” he shared.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', an Indian adaptation of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer 'Citadel', is set to stream from November 7.

During the trailer launch on Thursday, Varun shared that this is the second time in his career after 'Badlapur' that he is part of a dark narrative.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' also stars Kay Kay Menon and is set to drop on Prime Video.

On the film front, Varun will next be seen in the action thriller film 'Baby John' by Kalees. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2024.

In June, the makers and the actor announced the new release date. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 31. The reason for pushing the release date was the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences, according to a statement.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of actress Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut.

The cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in this action entertainer.

Varun also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.