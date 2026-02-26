Video: Fire Accident in Mangala Gowri Shop in Jubilee Hills

A major fire broke out at Mangala Gauri Vastra, a shopping mall located on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, causing panic among people in the surrounding area.

According to the duty officer of the Telangana Fire Department, three fire engines were rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Officials are also assessing the extent of property damage caused by the incident. Further details are expected once the investigation progresses.