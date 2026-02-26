Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Shocked as Fire Breaks Out at Mangalagowri Showroom

A fire broke out at the Mangalagowri showroom located in the upmarket Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on Thursday evening, causing alarm among shop owners and nearby residents. The blaze was first noticed around 7:30 pm, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

Local eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke rising from the showroom premises before flames began to engulf parts of the structure. Employees and customers inside the showroom quickly evacuated the building, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.

Firefighters Rush to the Scene

Soon after the alarm was raised, multiple fire tenders reached the spot and began dousing the fire with water and foam. Fire officials worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring establishments, which include several boutiques, offices, and residential buildings.

According to the fire department, the situation was brought under control within an hour. Authorities were seen checking surrounding shops and structures to ensure there were no fresh outbreaks.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

At this stage, officials have not confirmed the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary inquiries suggest that an electrical short circuit or a malfunction in equipment inside the showroom might have sparked the blaze, but the investigation is ongoing. The local police and fire department are jointly examining CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the root cause.

Public Reaction

Residents and business owners in Jubilee Hills expressed shock at the incident, but praised the quick action of firefighters that likely prevented major damage. Social media users in Hyderabad shared images and videos of smoke billowing from the showroom, expressing relief that no casualties were reported.

The authorities have urged shopkeepers in commercial areas to regularly check electrical connections and fire safety arrangements to avoid similar incidents in the future.