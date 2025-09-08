Vice Presidential Election 2025: BRS to Abstain from Voting on September 9

Ahead of the Vice Presidential election on September 9 (Tuesday), it has emerged that the BRS will abstain from voting. At a press meet on Monday (September 8), BRS Working President KT Rama Rao confirmed the party will not support either NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan or INDIA bloc’s B Sudershan Reddy.

According to reports, BRS Supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided during an internal meeting to remain neutral, refusing to back candidates from either bloc. He reportedly remarked that neither the NDA nor the INDIA bloc had supported Telangana’s cause, leading to the decision to stay away from the Vice Presidential poll.

Subsequently, KTR made the party’s stance official. Explaining the move, he said BRS had urged both the NDA and the Congress government in the State to resolve the urea shortage impacting over 70 lakh farmers in Telangana. "Irrespective of who was responsible for the crisis, we demanded immediate resolution and promised to decide our stand accordingly. With both Centre and State failing, we are using the Vice Presidential election as a platform to voice our support for Telangana’s farmers,” KTR stated.

The former Minister maintained that BRS would have chosen NOTA, had that been an option.

The BRS has no representation in the Lok Sabha, but holds four seats in the Rajya Sabha.

Following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Election Commission scheduled polling for September 9 to elect India’s next Vice President. Voting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

The NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, while the INDIA bloc has fielded B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from the Telugu community.

The electoral college currently consists of 781 MPs, with seven vacancies, including the late Shibu Soren. While the NDA enjoys a majority, the contest has heated up. If MPs vote strictly along party lines, CP Radhakrishnan is expected to lead Justice Sudershan Reddy 439–324.

The poll is expected to be closely fought, with both sides banking on cross-voting.