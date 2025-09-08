Who was Sankarshan Thakur? Veteran Journalist’s Death Leaves a Void in Indian Media

Sankarshan Thakur, one of India’s most respected journalists and the Editor of The Telegraph, passed away on 8 September 2025 at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness. Known for his fearless reporting and deep political insight, Thakur leaves behind a legacy that inspired generations of writers and reporters.

Born in Patna in 1962, Thakur grew up in a family closely tied to the world of journalism. His father, Janardan Thakur, was a well-known editor and writer. Sankarshan studied at St. Xavier’s School in Patna and later in Delhi, before earning his degree in Political Science from Hindu College, Delhi University, in 1983.

He began his professional journey with SUNDAY magazine in 1984, stepping into a newsroom just as India was witnessing major historical events such as Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the Bhopal tragedy. His early assignments shaped his sharp and empathetic approach to political reporting.

Over the years, Thakur worked in leading publications including The Indian Express and The Telegraph. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of Tehelka in 2004 as its Executive Editor. He eventually returned to The Telegraph, where he held senior roles before being appointed Editor in 2023. Known for his roving style of journalism, he reported extensively from Bihar, Kashmir, and the Kargil warfront in 1999, producing some of his most impactful work.

His contributions were recognised with prestigious awards, including the Prem Bhatia Award for excellence in political journalism in 2001 and the Appan Menon Fellowship in 2003, which enabled him to work on a detailed book about Kashmir. As an author, he produced several acclaimed titles such as The Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar, later updated as Subaltern Sahib, Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar, and The Brothers Bihari. These works highlighted his keen understanding of Bihar’s complex political landscape.

Details of Thakur’s personal life remain private, though it is known that he belonged to a family deeply connected to literature and journalism. His passing has left a void in India’s media world, with colleagues and readers remembering him not only for his sharp prose but also for his integrity and commitment to truth.

Sankarshan Thakur’s life embodied the spirit of political journalism. His words captured turbulent times with clarity, and his work will continue to guide and inspire long after his passing.

Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph who has just passed away at a relatively young age, was a delightfully brilliant writer. He was a very incisive analyst of Indian politics and his numerous articles on Bihar as well as J&K established his reputation. Over the many… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 8, 2025

Very sad news: one of our finest journalists, writer of very fine books on his beloved state of Bihar, editor Telegraph and a true newsman, Sankarshan Thakur @SankarshanT passed away. Will miss our chats where your sharp insights enriched my knowledge always my friend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/IZ5xhXa7NL — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 8, 2025