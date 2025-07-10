US Visa Integrity Fee Becomes Burden to Foreign Students

Students from Hyderabad aiming to pursue higher education in the United States are bracing for a new financial hurdle as the US government has introduced a $250 Visa Integrity Fee. The additional charge, part of President Trump’s recently signed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, will come into effect from 2026 and apply to most non-immigrant visas, including F and M student visa categories.

What Is the Visa Integrity Fee?

Unlike the standard application fees, the Visa Integrity Fee acts as a security deposit. The US government has clarified that this amount will be refunded only if students comply with strict departure rules, including leaving the country within five days after visa expiration. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the fee to the US Treasury.

Refund Not Automatic

Although the government has stated that the fee is refundable, students are required to provide proper documentation and evidence of timely departure. This complex process is raising concerns among students and parents alike, especially since refunds are not automatic.

Financial Pressure on Middle-Class Families

The ₹21,000-equivalent fee is likely to put added pressure on middle-class families in Hyderabad, a major hub for US-bound students. Education consultants in the city are already witnessing a rise in anxiety among applicants.

“This new fee could be a deal-breaker for many students. It may force families to explore other countries for education,” said a Hyderabad-based education counselor.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed frustration over the policy. “It’s not just about paying the fee. It’s the uncertainty of getting it back that worries me,” the student said.

Annual Increase Based on Inflation

To add to the concern, the $250 Visa Integrity Fee will be adjusted annually based on inflation, making it a recurring financial concern for future applicants.

Impact on Study Abroad Trends

Hyderabad has long been a hotspot for students pursuing education in the US. However, with the visa process becoming more expensive and stringent, a shift in study abroad trends may be on the horizon. Countries with more affordable visa policies could become more attractive for Indian students.